Tom Cruise And Five Other Huge Stars ...

Tom Cruise And Five Other Huge Stars Who've Never Won An Oscar

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: ContactMusic.com

It's hard to believe that these half a dozen massive movie names have never prevailed at the Academy Awards. Awards season is nearly upon us, with the film industry gearing up for its annual round of back-slapping and palm-greasing, as well as honouring the most significant works that Hollywood and beyond has had to offer over the past 12 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... 5 hr Nothing Good 13
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Dec 24 Oneal 345
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Dec 24 AllMyYounginsInTh... 38,650
Undergroundrapworld.com Dec 24 undergroundrapwor... 1
ULYSSES - Entendre Dec 22 U_L_Y_SS_E_S 1
News The most important elevator in New York: The To... Dec 19 Le Jimbo 12
News Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd... Dec 16 Frogface Kate 49
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,995 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC