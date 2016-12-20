The Year in Music 2016 a " Drama & Conflict Surround Rock Hall Inductions
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2016 inductees included four popular classic rock acts that many felt had long been overlooked for the honor - Deep Purple , Chicago , Steve Miller and Cheap Trick - along with the influential rap group N.W.A. As often happens with Rock Hall inductions involving veteran bands with some original members that have left their groups, things did not go smoothly for at least some of this year's honorees. - Deep Purple's founding guitarist Ritchie Blackmore decided not to attend the ceremony after he was informed that his former band mates who were still in the group had insisted on performing with the current lineup at the ceremony.
