The Year in Music 2016 a " Drama & Co...

The Year in Music 2016 a " Drama & Conflict Surround Rock Hall Inductions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2016 inductees included four popular classic rock acts that many felt had long been overlooked for the honor - Deep Purple , Chicago , Steve Miller and Cheap Trick - along with the influential rap group N.W.A. As often happens with Rock Hall inductions involving veteran bands with some original members that have left their groups, things did not go smoothly for at least some of this year's honorees. - Deep Purple's founding guitarist Ritchie Blackmore decided not to attend the ceremony after he was informed that his former band mates who were still in the group had insisted on performing with the current lineup at the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Dec 26 Nothing Good 13
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Dec 24 Oneal 345
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Dec 24 AllMyYounginsInTh... 38,650
Undergroundrapworld.com Dec 24 undergroundrapwor... 1
ULYSSES - Entendre Dec 22 U_L_Y_SS_E_S 1
News The most important elevator in New York: The To... Dec 19 Le Jimbo 12
News Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd... Dec 16 Frogface Kate 49
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,932 • Total comments across all topics: 277,479,628

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC