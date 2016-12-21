Songwriters added to credits of hits in wake of legal feuds
What do Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" and the Chainsmokers' "Closer" have in common? Yes, they dominated the charts, sold millions of singles and achieved international success in the last two years. But all three smashes also extended writing credit to older songs after they were compared to earlier hits.
