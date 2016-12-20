S.I. man accused of attempted murder in 2 shootings, including of Wu-Tang rapper

Joendy Gomez, 22, is accused of shooting Walbert Ryan Dale, 40, a rapper reportedly affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan, in the neck and back on Dec. 10, according to allegations in court documents. Sources with knowledge of the investigation told the Advance that the shooter and the victim likely knew each other prior to the assault, which stemmed from a dispute.

