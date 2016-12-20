Revelers to honor late celebrities in 2016 'era of chaos'
As 2016 draws to a close, many are bidding a weary adieu to a year of political surprises, prolonged conflicts, refugees and deaths of some famous people. A look at how people around the world are preparing to usher in the new year: After a year that saw the deaths of a seemingly endless parade of entertainers, Sydney will honor some of the most beloved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|Dec 26
|Nothing Good
|13
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Dec 24
|AllMyYounginsInTh...
|38,650
|Undergroundrapworld.com
|Dec 24
|undergroundrapwor...
|1
|ULYSSES - Entendre
|Dec 22
|U_L_Y_SS_E_S
|1
|The most important elevator in New York: The To...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|12
|Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd...
|Dec 16
|Frogface Kate
|49
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC