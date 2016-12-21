Real 'Glee' Show Choir Director Beats Song Stealing Suit
The real-life show choir that inspired Fox's hit series Glee was handed a big win in court on Thursday , but the suit that accuses them of stealing songs isn't quite dead. Tresona Multimedia in July sued Burbank High School Vocal Music Association, its board members and its director Brett Carroll for copyright infringement, claiming the show choir was using music without properly licensing it or paying for it.
