Paul McCartney and the "Sing" Cast Join Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for "Wonderful Christmas Time"
On Tuesday's Tonight Show , host Jimmy Fallon helped viewers get into the holiday spirit with a pre-recorded segment featuring his house band, The Roots , and the cast of the new animated film Sing , performing Paul McCartney 's holiday classic, "Wonderful Christmas Time" -- with a surprise appearance by McCartney himself. In addition to Jimmy, McCartney and The Roots, the stars of the movie, including Scarlett Johannson , Matthew McConaughey , Reese Witherspoon , Seth McFarlane and Tori Kelly , delivered an a capella version of the song, stacked in cubes almost like the cast in the opening of The Brady Bunch .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|2 hr
|Drunk on Stage
|10
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|7 hr
|RushFan666
|347
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|12 hr
|AllMyYounginsInTh...
|38,650
|Undergroundrapworld.com
|13 hr
|undergroundrapwor...
|1
|ULYSSES - Entendre
|Thu
|U_L_Y_SS_E_S
|1
|The most important elevator in New York: The To...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|12
|Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd...
|Dec 16
|Frogface Kate
|49
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC