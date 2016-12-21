Paul McCartney and the "Sing" Cast Join Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for "Wonderful Christmas Time"

On Tuesday's Tonight Show , host Jimmy Fallon helped viewers get into the holiday spirit with a pre-recorded segment featuring his house band, The Roots , and the cast of the new animated film Sing , performing Paul McCartney 's holiday classic, "Wonderful Christmas Time" -- with a surprise appearance by McCartney himself. In addition to Jimmy, McCartney and The Roots, the stars of the movie, including Scarlett Johannson , Matthew McConaughey , Reese Witherspoon , Seth McFarlane and Tori Kelly , delivered an a capella version of the song, stacked in cubes almost like the cast in the opening of The Brady Bunch .

