On Tuesday's Tonight Show , host Jimmy Fallon helped viewers get into the holiday spirit with a pre-recorded segment featuring his house band, The Roots, and the cast of the new animated film Sing , performing Paul McCartney's holiday classic, "Wonderful Christmas Time" - with a surprise appearance by McCartney himself. In addition to Jimmy, McCartney and The Roots, the stars of the movie, including Scarlett Johannson, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth McFarlane and Tori Kelly, delivered an a capella version of the song, stacked in cubes almost like the cast in the opening of The Brady Bunch .

