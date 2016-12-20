Owning the charts: Drake's dominance and influence on the industry in 2016
Just when it seemed like Drake couldn't get any bigger than "Hotline Bling," the Toronto-raised rapper showed us in 2016 he was only getting started. Whether he was shaking up the streaming music industry with his album "Views" or serving as unofficial ambassador to Canada, there was hardly a moment when the performer wasn't in the spotlight.
