Oakland hip-hop stat gave up gangsta scene to rap for God
It was the early 1990s and the Oakland native, who had been rapping since elementary school, was making a name for himself. He'd recorded with Too Short, shared the stage with Wu-Tang Clan and was creating a sizable buzz with his gangsta-rap outfit, Bad-N-Fluenz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|21 hr
|Nothing Good
|13
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Dec 24
|AllMyYounginsInTh...
|38,650
|Undergroundrapworld.com
|Dec 24
|undergroundrapwor...
|1
|ULYSSES - Entendre
|Dec 22
|U_L_Y_SS_E_S
|1
|The most important elevator in New York: The To...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|12
|Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd...
|Dec 16
|Frogface Kate
|49
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC