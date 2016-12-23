Noname Gave Him The Best Guest Verse ...

Noname Gave Him The Best Guest Verse Of His Career

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WJMZ-FM Greenville

Apparently, none of those verses can stand up to what his fellow Chicagoan Noname spat on "Lost," a standout cut from Chance's Acid Rap . During a conversation with Hannibal Buress on the comedian's "Handsome Rambler" podcast, Chancellor revealed his true thoughts on the merit of his mixtape guests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJMZ-FM Greenville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... 5 hr Tupelo Thugs 11
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Sat Oneal 345
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Sat AllMyYounginsInTh... 38,650
Undergroundrapworld.com Sat undergroundrapwor... 1
ULYSSES - Entendre Thu U_L_Y_SS_E_S 1
News The most important elevator in New York: The To... Dec 19 Le Jimbo 12
News Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd... Dec 16 Frogface Kate 49
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,456

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC