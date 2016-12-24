Jojo Abot to perform at Times Square on New Year's Eve
Ghanaian musician Jojo Abot will perform at the Times Square in the United States of America on New Year's eve. Her performance will be a part of the inaugural New Year, New Voices, a platform to further promote and launch the career of talented musical artistes who are not signed to major labels.
