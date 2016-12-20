Jennifer Lopez and Drake appear to co...

Jennifer Lopez and Drake appear to confirm romance with snuggly picture

Read more: Salisbury Journal

The rumours about a relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Drake have been rife for a while, but now it appears the superstars have confirmed they ARE together. The stars both shared a snap of themselves snuggled up together on a sofa at the same time on their Instagram pages, leaving their millions of fans absolutely stunned.

