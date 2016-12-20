Hospital team improving recovery times and patient safety
A TEAM at Basildon Hospital are helping improve patient safety and recovery times for patients who undergo coronary artery by-pass graft surgery. The highly-skilled clinical staff at the Essex Cardiothoracic Centre, based at Basildon Hospital , carry out the heart surgery to reroute blood to and from the heart through one or more new blood vessels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|Sun
|Tupelo Thugs
|11
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Sat
|Oneal
|345
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sat
|AllMyYounginsInTh...
|38,650
|Undergroundrapworld.com
|Sat
|undergroundrapwor...
|1
|ULYSSES - Entendre
|Dec 22
|U_L_Y_SS_E_S
|1
|The most important elevator in New York: The To...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|12
|Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd...
|Dec 16
|Frogface Kate
|49
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC