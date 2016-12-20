Hip Hop artist Trey Songz arrested after...
Grammy-nominated singer Trey Songz has been arrested in Detroit following a show at the Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday night. Songz, who's real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, is facing charges of resisting or obstructing an arrest and malicious destruction of property.
