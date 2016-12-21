Cops Discover Loaded Assault Weapon Stash In Bust Near Brooklyn College
Yesterday, ten people were arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal weapons possession when cops found a battery of loaded assault rifles and handguns - some of them stolen - in two separate Flatbush and East Flatbush apartments. Police discovered six loaded guns - including an AK-47 assault rifle and a Mac 11 Machine gun - inside an apartment at 149 Kenilworth Place, one block from Brooklyn College at 8am on December 20. During the raid, cops also found magazines stocked with ammo, a bullet proof vest, and marijuana, according to police reports.
