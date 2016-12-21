Cops Discover Loaded Assault Weapon S...

Cops Discover Loaded Assault Weapon Stash In Bust Near Brooklyn College

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Ditmas Park Corner

Yesterday, ten people were arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal weapons possession when cops found a battery of loaded assault rifles and handguns - some of them stolen - in two separate Flatbush and East Flatbush apartments. Police discovered six loaded guns - including an AK-47 assault rifle and a Mac 11 Machine gun - inside an apartment at 149 Kenilworth Place, one block from Brooklyn College at 8am on December 20. During the raid, cops also found magazines stocked with ammo, a bullet proof vest, and marijuana, according to police reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ditmas Park Corner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... 2 hr Drunk on Stage 10
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... 7 hr RushFan666 347
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 12 hr AllMyYounginsInTh... 38,650
Undergroundrapworld.com 13 hr undergroundrapwor... 1
ULYSSES - Entendre Thu U_L_Y_SS_E_S 1
News The most important elevator in New York: The To... Dec 19 Le Jimbo 12
News Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd... Dec 16 Frogface Kate 49
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,015

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC