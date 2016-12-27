Comedian, actor Ricky Harris from 'Everybody Hates Chris' dies He was 54. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://usat.ly/2hpN5r8 Actor Ricky Harris arrives at Nate Dogg aka Nathaniel Dwayne Hale's funeral service on March 26, 2011 in Long Beach, Cali. LOS ANGELES - Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who had a recurring role in Chris Rock's Everybody Hates Chris sitcom and voiced several characters that appeared in hip-hop albums, died Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.