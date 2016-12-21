Celebrity deaths - the famous faces we lost in 2016
David Bowie's death at the start of 2016 was the first of a string of high-profile celebrity deaths The music industry suffered one blow after the next with the loss of David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and Glenn Frey among others, and the world of television and comedy said goodbye to beloved figures such as Sir Terry Wogan, Victoria Wood, Ronnie Corbett, Andrew Sachs and Paul Daniels. Bowie's death from liver cancer on January 10, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his last album Blackstar, prompted an outpouring of grief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|5 hr
|Tupelo Thugs
|11
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Sat
|Oneal
|345
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sat
|AllMyYounginsInTh...
|38,650
|Undergroundrapworld.com
|Sat
|undergroundrapwor...
|1
|ULYSSES - Entendre
|Thu
|U_L_Y_SS_E_S
|1
|The most important elevator in New York: The To...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|12
|Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd...
|Dec 16
|Frogface Kate
|49
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC