Celebrity deaths - the famous faces we lost in 2016

David Bowie's death at the start of 2016 was the first of a string of high-profile celebrity deaths The music industry suffered one blow after the next with the loss of David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and Glenn Frey among others, and the world of television and comedy said goodbye to beloved figures such as Sir Terry Wogan, Victoria Wood, Ronnie Corbett, Andrew Sachs and Paul Daniels. Bowie's death from liver cancer on January 10, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his last album Blackstar, prompted an outpouring of grief.

