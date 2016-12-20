'Brexit - We're making a mess of it':...

'Brexit - We're making a mess of it': mashup artists lampoon Britain's leaders

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

In a satire of the 2016 Brexit vote, mashup artists lampoon Britain's leaders in a video which re-edits their words to say the European Union referendum was dumb and Prime Minister Theresa May is making a mess of Brexit. The June 23 vote took many investors and chief executives by surprise, triggering the deepest political and financial turmoil in Britain since World War Two and the biggest ever one-day fall in sterling against the dollar.

