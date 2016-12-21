Black musicians reflecting turmoil of the times in music
This Sept. 20, 2016 file photo shows hip hop artist Common at the LA Premiere of "America Divided" in Westwood, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|2 hr
|Drunk on Stage
|10
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|7 hr
|RushFan666
|347
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|12 hr
|AllMyYounginsInTh...
|38,650
|Undergroundrapworld.com
|13 hr
|undergroundrapwor...
|1
|ULYSSES - Entendre
|Thu
|U_L_Y_SS_E_S
|1
|The most important elevator in New York: The To...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|12
|Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd...
|Dec 16
|Frogface Kate
|49
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC