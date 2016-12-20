Bisa Kdei, Guru render improved performances at #Rapperholic2016

NKZ frontman Guru, and highlife singer Bisa Kdei who have come under criticism recently for alleged below-par performances, delivered more confident sets at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert. Running through their popular catalogues, they impressed patrons with elegant performances at a show which has also seen very good performances from Ras Kuuku, 2 Fingers, Article Wan, Nii Funny, and CJ Biggerman, A.I, Joey B and Tema-based disc jokey K Krack.

