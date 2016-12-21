Beyonce's Lemonade voted best album of the year
The list, compiled by the BBC from 25 separately published polls, showed critics gave it a higher score than the late David Bowie's last album Blackstar, Kanye West's Life Of Pablo and Rihanna's Anti. Receiving mixed reviews when it was released in April, Lemonade saw Beyonce comment on themes of black empowerment and female identity.
