Beyonce sued over logo used in Drunk in Love video
Beyonce is being sued for using her husband Jay Z's Roc-A-Fella Records logo in her video for 'Drunk In Love' allegedly without permission. Artist Dwayne Walker maintains he was hired to create the logo back in 1995 and he previously brought a lawsuit against rapper Jay Z, his former business partner Damon Dash and executives at Universal Music Group back in 2012 requesting $7 million in unpaid royalties.
