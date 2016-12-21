A Merry Mariah Christmas: Mariah Carey Releasing Three Holiday Music Videos
The Queen of Christmas strikes again! In honor of her favorite holiday, Mariah Carey is releasing three festive new videos of songs from her Christmas albums. The first one - a clip for "Here Comes Santa Claus" - premiered on Mariah's website Thursday.
