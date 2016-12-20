2016: A shocker of a year from go
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|Dec 26
|Nothing Good
|13
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Dec 24
|AllMyYounginsInTh...
|38,650
|Undergroundrapworld.com
|Dec 24
|undergroundrapwor...
|1
|ULYSSES - Entendre
|Dec 22
|U_L_Y_SS_E_S
|1
|The most important elevator in New York: The To...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|12
|Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd...
|Dec 16
|Frogface Kate
|49
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC