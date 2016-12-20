2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert
Police say two are dead and two injured after a shooting outside a Connecticut theater late Friday night following a concert. A Wallingford police spokeswoman tells the Record Journal that officers responded to reports of shots fired outside the Oakdale Theatre after rapper Meek Mill performed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|85
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|Dec 26
|Nothing Good
|13
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Dec 24
|AllMyYounginsInTh...
|38,650
|Undergroundrapworld.com
|Dec 24
|undergroundrapwor...
|1
|ULYSSES - Entendre
|Dec 22
|U_L_Y_SS_E_S
|1
|The most important elevator in New York: The To...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC