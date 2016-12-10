10 Hip-Hop and R&B Artists to Watch In 2017

John Norris Shares Memories of George Michael, From Candid Interview on 1998 Arrest to What He Was Like Off Camera 2016 was a year full of musical surprises, whether it was unexpected releases from high-wattage stars, or the rapid explosion of songs like Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall's "Juju on That Beat" and Rae Sremmurd 's "Black Beatles," after they were linked with challenges on social media. There may be more ways to generate musical buzz than ever before, and a closer correlation between buzz and chart presence now that streams are firmly established as a crucial component on the Billboard charts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.