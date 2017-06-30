With Legislature gone, the wait for n...

With Legislature gone, the wait for new laws begins

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Assemblyman Phil Steck looks up at the vote tally board during session in the Assembly on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Assemblyman Phil Steck looks up at the vote tally board during session in the Assembly on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The New York State Senate seems poised once again to bury a bill that would remove the statute of limitations on sex crimes. The New York State Senate seems poised once again to bury a bill that would remove the statute of limitations on sex crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Jun 27 slick willie expl... 8
News Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06) Jun 13 Will Dockery 2
News Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on... Jun 9 Marie S 1
News Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack May '17 local CSA farm 1
News Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ... May '17 BHM5267 5
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr '17 ReneCat 1
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr '17 CodeTalker 15
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC