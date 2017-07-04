Will & Grace (and Jack and Karen) Have Got the Feelin' in New Promo
Will & Grace have a little kick in their step in NBC's newly released promo for the upcoming Season 9. The 30-second spot, which dropped on the Fourth of July, features stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. The foursome can be seen gettin' down to James Brown's "I Got the Feelin'" - and it's all going swimmingly until it comes time to find their seats.
