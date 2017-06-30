Will and Grace: Now More Naked Than Ever! See the Cast's Sudsy New Poster
The gang that bathes together stays together? Will & Grace 's return is night and NBC is pulling out all the stops for the return of the beloved Emmy-winning comedy. In this case, pulling out all the stops means throwing its stars into a tub together 9even if it may be digitally done).
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06)
|Jun 13
|Will Dockery
|2
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Jun 9
|Marie S
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May '17
|local CSA farm
|1
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May '17
|BHM5267
|5
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr '17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC