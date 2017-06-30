Will and Grace: Now More Naked Than E...

Will and Grace: Now More Naked Than Ever! See the Cast's Sudsy New Poster

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

The gang that bathes together stays together? Will & Grace 's return is night and NBC is pulling out all the stops for the return of the beloved Emmy-winning comedy. In this case, pulling out all the stops means throwing its stars into a tub together 9even if it may be digitally done).

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Jun 27 slick willie expl... 8
News Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06) Jun 13 Will Dockery 2
News Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on... Jun 9 Marie S 1
News Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack May '17 local CSA farm 1
News Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ... May '17 BHM5267 5
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr '17 ReneCat 1
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr '17 CodeTalker 15
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC