What you should know about the one big thing that shut down your state government
Late June is usually the time the state Senate, the Assembly and the governor are negotiating the terms of the state budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1. About two weeks ago, Gov. Chris Christie injected his dispute with the state's largest insurance provider, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey into discussions. The result is the first state government shutdown since 2006.
