This Land Is Our Land: Young Immigrant Musicians Reinvent A Classic
What role does music play in our national dialogue about immigration? Six young musicians, rooted in six different countries, gathered at Ellis Island, and in Manhattan, to explore that question in a new composition inspired by Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land." Immigrants themselves , the performers, ranging in age from 11 to 24, are all alumni of NPR's From The Top , the radio program that spotlights young, classically-trained musicians.
