Stompin' Tom Centre opens in Skinner's Pond
SKINNER'S POND , P.E.I. - The Stompin' Tom Centre is now open and a festival is underway in Skinners Pond to celebrate the famous singer. The centre features exhibits dedicated to Connors' musical and cultural legacy, a gift shop, food service, and a space that will feature regular entertainment throughout the summer.
