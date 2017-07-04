Small Faces Musical All or Nothing Returns To Tour Uk

ALL OR NOTHING, the Small Faces musical sensation, will tour the UK from September 2017 on its third major outing. The show, which opened to critical acclaim and nightly standing ovations at the Vaults Theatre in London in March 2016 before heading out on the first of two UK tours, announced this week that total ticket sales had topped over 1 million.

