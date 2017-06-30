Roger Abrahams, folklorist who studied African American language, dies
Roger Abrahams, one of the first folklorists to study the language and performance styles of black Americans as reflected in songs, proverbs and riddles both old and new, died June 20 in Sunnyvale. He was 84. His son, Rod, confirmed the death without specifying a cause, but said that Mr. Abrahams had been treated for heart problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06)
|Jun 13
|Will Dockery
|2
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Jun 9
|Marie S
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May '17
|local CSA farm
|1
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May '17
|BHM5267
|5
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr '17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC