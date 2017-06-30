Next 25 Articles

Ask a politician how he wants to balance the budget and, nine times out of ten, he'll give you a politician's answer: cutting "waste, fraud, and abuse." Normally, the correct response to this is contempt and mockery: What drives federal spending isn't office supplies walking out the back door with a rogue secretary at the Merit Systems Protection Board - what drives federal spending is Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

