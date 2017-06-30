New recordings: Steve Earle, DJ Khaled, Big Thief

Steve Earle is such a skilled craftsman, such a savvy veteran song-maker, that even lesser efforts, like his 2015 all-blues excursion "Terraplane" and last year's collaboration with Shawn Colvin are worth hearing. The Texas tunesmith hasn't really hit one in his sweet spot for quite some time, however, so "So You Wannabe an Outlaw" is most welcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.