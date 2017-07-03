Kennedy Tells Applicants He's Mulling Retirement
But it is unlikely that Kennedy will remain on the court for the full four years of the Trump presidency. While he long ago hired his law clerks for the coming term, he has not done so for the following term , and has let applicants for those positions know he is considering retirement.
