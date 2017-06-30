Keith Brown denies intimidation after his officials contact Union row firm
THE Economy Secretary has denied leaning on one of Scotland 's best-known firms after its boss said business leaders were "fed up" with the government's focus on independence. Keith Brown admitted he asked his officials to contact Highland Spring, the country's best-selling bottled water company, but said he was just doing "the day job".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06)
|Jun 13
|Will Dockery
|2
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Jun 9
|Marie S
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May '17
|local CSA farm
|1
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May '17
|BHM5267
|5
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr '17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC