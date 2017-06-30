Keith Brown denies intimidation after...

Keith Brown denies intimidation after his officials contact Union row firm

10 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

THE Economy Secretary has denied leaning on one of Scotland 's best-known firms after its boss said business leaders were "fed up" with the government's focus on independence. Keith Brown admitted he asked his officials to contact Highland Spring, the country's best-selling bottled water company, but said he was just doing "the day job".

