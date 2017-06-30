Joe and Mika, wallowing in the mud
"A sure sign of ineptitude and malice is manifested when one's attacker is willing to cover himself with mud in order to try to make some it adhere to his target." --Christopher Hitchens The ever-execrable Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezenski are basking in the glory of mud of their own making; they think they are heroes of a kind because Trump tweeted something crass about them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06)
|Jun 13
|Will Dockery
|2
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Jun 9
|Marie S
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May '17
|local CSA farm
|1
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May '17
|BHM5267
|5
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr '17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC