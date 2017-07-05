First Words: Hated by the Right. Mock...

First Words: Hated by the Right. Mocked by the Left. Who Wants to Be 'Liberal' Anymore?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

''Liberal'' has long been a dirty word to the American political right. It may be shortened, in the parlance of the Limbaugh Belt, to ''libs,'' or expanded to the offensive portmanteau ''libtards.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Jun 27 slick willie expl... 8
News Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06) Jun 13 Will Dockery 2
News Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on... Jun 9 Marie S 1
News Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack May '17 local CSA farm 1
News Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ... May '17 BHM5267 5
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr '17 ReneCat 1
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr '17 CodeTalker 15
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC