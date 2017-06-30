David Johansen, Darlene Love & more playing two-night tribute to The Bottom Line
Paul Shaffer will host a two-day tribute to iconic Greenwich Village club The Bottom Line on October 13 & 14 at the Schimmel Center . Guests will include David Bromberg, Clint de Ganon, David Johansen, Christine Lavin, Will Lee, Darlene Love with Ula Hedwig and Curtis King, Terre Roche with Feifei Yang and Gary Dial, Jimmy Vivino, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06)
|Jun 13
|Will Dockery
|2
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Jun 9
|Marie S
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May '17
|local CSA farm
|1
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May '17
|BHM5267
|5
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr '17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC