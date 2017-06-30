David Johansen, Darlene Love & more playing two-night tribute to The Bottom Line

Paul Shaffer will host a two-day tribute to iconic Greenwich Village club The Bottom Line on October 13 & 14 at the Schimmel Center . Guests will include David Bromberg, Clint de Ganon, David Johansen, Christine Lavin, Will Lee, Darlene Love with Ula Hedwig and Curtis King, Terre Roche with Feifei Yang and Gary Dial, Jimmy Vivino, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.