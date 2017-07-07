Clover's Literary Corner: Happy Birth...

Clover's Literary Corner: Happy Birthday, America

If you attended an Independence Day celebration anywhere in the U.S. this year, including that held at Claudius Crozet Park on July 1, you probably heard or even sang along with "This Land is Your Land" by Woody Guthrie . Written in 1940 and first recorded in 1944, this iconic folk song has become a standard part of American patriotic celebrations, performed over the years by the Weavers, Pete Seeger, The Kingston Trio, Bob Dylan, Peter, Paul, & Mary, and Bruce Springsteen, to name a few.

