Capt. Megan Couto and RCA Band share a history-making moment
The Canadian army officer led 40 Canadian soldiers through the changing of the guard ceremonies at Buckingham Palace and St. James Palace on Monday, June 26. 'In Canada women have been in the military and in ground combat for quite a few years. In the United Kingdom, they are just getting women into the infantry.
