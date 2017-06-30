At 70, John Prine is the hippest songwriter in Nashville
In this June 20, 2017, photo, John Prine poses in his office in Nashville, Tenn. The former Chicago mailman has become an affable songwriting guru for many of Nashville's talented young artists and his songbook, "Beyond Words," released in April, features guitar chords, family photos, handwritten lyrics and witty stories alongside some of his best known songs, such as "Sam Stone."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06)
|Jun 13
|Will Dockery
|2
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Jun 9
|Marie S
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May '17
|local CSA farm
|1
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May '17
|BHM5267
|5
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr '17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC