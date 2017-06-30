Anthony Kennedy loves his job -- and he's still here
As he announced a major Supreme Court ruling recently, Anthony Kennedy spoke so fervently about free speech and the power of the Internet, he seemed ready to spring from his black leather chair on the justices' elevated bench. It was a fleeting but quintessential Kennedy moment as the court was finishing its annual session, a term defined to a large extent by Kennedy's key vote, along with attention to whether he might retire.
