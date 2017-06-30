Africa: Rwanda Elected to Lead AU in 2018
The 29th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union that ended yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia elected Rwanda to lead the Union in 2018. Rwanda's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Louise Mushikiwabo, announced the development this via her Twitter account after the closing ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06)
|Jun 13
|Will Dockery
|2
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Jun 9
|Marie S
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May '17
|local CSA farm
|1
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May '17
|BHM5267
|5
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr '17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC