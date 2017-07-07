A.J. Croce quietly follows in the footsteps of a legend
He's the son of one of America's most beloved and successful folk-rock troubadours, the late Jim Croce, who - like Buddy Holly and a few other radio pop stars of yesteryear - died suddenly in a plane crash at the height of his career. WHAT: A.J. Croce WHEN: 8:15 p.m. Wednesday WHERE: Lakeside Chautauqua's Hoover Auditorium in Lakeside, Ohio COST: Admission requires a Chautauqua pass, which is $22.75 for adults and $15 for teenagers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06)
|Jun 13
|Will Dockery
|2
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Jun 9
|Marie S
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May '17
|local CSA farm
|1
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May '17
|BHM5267
|5
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr '17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC