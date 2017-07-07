A.J. Croce quietly follows in the foo...

A.J. Croce quietly follows in the footsteps of a legend

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

He's the son of one of America's most beloved and successful folk-rock troubadours, the late Jim Croce, who - like Buddy Holly and a few other radio pop stars of yesteryear - died suddenly in a plane crash at the height of his career. WHAT: A.J. Croce WHEN: 8:15 p.m. Wednesday WHERE: Lakeside Chautauqua's Hoover Auditorium in Lakeside, Ohio COST: Admission requires a Chautauqua pass, which is $22.75 for adults and $15 for teenagers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Jun 27 slick willie expl... 8
News Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06) Jun 13 Will Dockery 2
News Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on... Jun 9 Marie S 1
News Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack May '17 local CSA farm 1
News Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ... May '17 BHM5267 5
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr '17 ReneCat 1
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr '17 CodeTalker 15
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,725 • Total comments across all topics: 282,313,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC