A festival of Indie delights at Moniaive
Scotland's Indie Music Festival, Firefly 2, is back by popular demand and it promises a family friendly summer weekend of great music. Set up to fill a little of the gap left by the absence of the much-loved Wickerman, the festival has grown from one to three days after the success of last year's inaugural event.
