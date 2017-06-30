Achal Kumar Jyoti to take charge as new CEC
The current Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti will take charge as the Chief Election Commissioner of India after Nasim Zaidi retires on July 6. Zaidi had taken over as the 20th CEC of India on April 19, 2015. Jyoti, an IAS officer of 1975 batch, who served as the Chief Secretary and State Vigilance Commissioner of Gujarat, assumed charge as Election Commissioner on May 13, 2015.
